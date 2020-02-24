Reviewing Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and CalAmp (OTCMKTS:CAMP)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simlatus and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -3.36% 6.90% 2.20%

Simlatus has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simlatus and CalAmp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 11.67 -$4.39 million N/A N/A CalAmp $363.80 million 1.03 $18.40 million N/A N/A

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simlatus and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 3 3 0 2.29

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Simlatus.

Summary

CalAmp beats Simlatus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers. In addition, the company offers CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, construction, and utilities markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program and an international network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital presence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

