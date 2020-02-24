Reviewing Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.79% 5.65% 0.65% First Northwest BanCorp 16.00% 5.13% 0.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rhinebeck Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $46.62 million 2.68 $5.96 million N/A N/A First Northwest BanCorp $56.33 million 3.16 $9.01 million N/A N/A

First Northwest BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest BanCorp beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

