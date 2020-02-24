Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Horizon Bancorp (NYSE:HBNC)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 34.66% 8.04% 1.49% Horizon Bancorp 26.47% 11.12% 1.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 2 3 2 0 2.00 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.31 $332.55 million $5.02 14.81 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 3.03 $66.54 million $1.64 10.34

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Horizon Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

