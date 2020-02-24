Reviewing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get LivePerson alerts:

This table compares LivePerson and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -32.94% -47.19% -16.10% Smith Micro Software 25.64% 32.55% 25.13%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 13 0 2.87 Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

LivePerson presently has a consensus price target of $45.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 7.34 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -25.05 Smith Micro Software $26.28 million 8.54 -$2.74 million ($0.14) -41.64

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats LivePerson on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.