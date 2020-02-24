Reviewing CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerstate Bank pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Centerstate Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

29.2% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CBTX and Centerstate Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centerstate Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

CBTX presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Centerstate Bank has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Centerstate Bank.

Risk & Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerstate Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Centerstate Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 4.27 $50.52 million $2.02 13.99 Centerstate Bank $851.39 million 3.48 $225.31 million $2.13 11.11

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Centerstate Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Centerstate Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 29.37% 9.86% 1.50% Centerstate Bank 26.46% 9.88% 1.63%

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats CBTX on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. The company's loan products also comprise commercial loans to small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans consisting of loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. It also offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. In addition, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 126 full service banking offices throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama; 1 loan production office in Florida; and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

