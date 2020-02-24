Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rev Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

REVG opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.