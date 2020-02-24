Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $159,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 33.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Value has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

