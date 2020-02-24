Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of RCII opened at $24.91 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
