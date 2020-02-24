Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $24.91 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.