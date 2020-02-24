Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

RNO opened at €31.69 ($36.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.72. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

