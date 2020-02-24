Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $314.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

