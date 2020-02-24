RealReal (REAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. RealReal has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250 in the last three months. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

