Realogy (RLGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLGY opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. Realogy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

