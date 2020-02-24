Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Randa G. Newsome Sells 6,806 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RTN opened at $222.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

