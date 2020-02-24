Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood Sells 3,215 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RTN opened at $222.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.02. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

