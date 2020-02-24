Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

