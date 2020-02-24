Raymond James Upgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

