Raymond James Reiterates “C$19.50” Price Target for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.54.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$17.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 921.57%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.