Raymond James Raises Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $62.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 4,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

