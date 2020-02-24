Raymond James Cuts Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.50

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iamgold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.01. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

