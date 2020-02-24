Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $25.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

