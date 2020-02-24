Raymond James Analysts Give Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) a C$0.35 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.53.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

