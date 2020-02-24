Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

