Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $4.69 on Monday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

