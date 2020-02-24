Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

