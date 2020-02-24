Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
QRTEA opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.
In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.
