Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.