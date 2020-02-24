Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Quotient Technology’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,803,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after buying an additional 253,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 807,042 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

