QuickX Protocol Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $62,210.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,959,761 tokens.

The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

