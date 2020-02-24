Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Mark T. Roskey sold 55 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $1,469.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $120,200.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 46 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $1,066.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark T. Roskey sold 47 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,177.82.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.92 on Monday. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 469.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 169.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanterix by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

