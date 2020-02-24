qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,506.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.97 or 0.02886269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00230740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00139985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,290,755 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

