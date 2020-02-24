Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.28.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. Q2 has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock worth $9,646,029. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

