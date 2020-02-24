Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

PXS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

