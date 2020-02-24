PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUMSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

PUMA SE/ADR stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. PUMA SE/ADR has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $9.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

