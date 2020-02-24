Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

PMMAF opened at $85.35 on Friday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $95.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

