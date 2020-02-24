PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells $617,887.70 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

