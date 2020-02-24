PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP Sells $617,887.70 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
