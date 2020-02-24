Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $401,225.67 in Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

