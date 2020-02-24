Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.41

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

