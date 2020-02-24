ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.62

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.
About ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)
ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.
