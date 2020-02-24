ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.62

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,751,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 101,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,992,000.

About ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

