Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT traded down $4.26 on Monday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,253. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

