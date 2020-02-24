Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,411 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. 525,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,090. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

