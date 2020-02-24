Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 317,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,414,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE MHK traded down $5.47 on Monday, reaching $129.53. 285,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

