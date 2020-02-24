Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

TTMI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 47,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

