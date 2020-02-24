Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of US Ecology worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $11,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

ECOL traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 9,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.59. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

