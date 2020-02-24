Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 103,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 57,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,467. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.