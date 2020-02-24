Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

Shares of PLAY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

