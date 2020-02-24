Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of LGI Homes worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on LGI Homes to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.30. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.34. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.