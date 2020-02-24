Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Graham worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graham by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC traded down $17.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.46. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $518.81 and a twelve month high of $756.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

GHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

