Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Sleep Number worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Sleep Number by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.