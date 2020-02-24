Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 264,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. 117,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,851. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.