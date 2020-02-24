Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iRobot by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $1,643,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $471,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

